Dustin Michael Cook, 30, of Montana, was arrested for attempting to elude during a traffic stop.
Officer David Sloan was patrolling east on 86th Street, west of state highway 108. Sloan observed a white car travelling eastbound in front of him.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the white vehicle’s center high mounted brake was inoperable and the officer could hear the exhaust was defective.
Officer Sloan activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.
According to the affidavit, Cook got out of the vehicle and began to start walking.
Sloan told Cook to get back into the vehicle, Cook replied with “No,” the affidavit said.
Cook began running eastbound on 86th Sreet. Sloan got back into his patrol car and began following Cook for 100 feet.
According to the affidavit, Cook turned south and jumped into the river. Cook refused again to comply with the officer's instructions.
Officer Sloan made contact with the passenger in Cook’s vehicle. The officer had dispatch check Cook for any outstanding warrants and removed the keys from the ignition.
According to the affidavit, Sloan saw a purple container used for storing medication on the key ring.
Sloan opened the container and observed a blue plastic baggie containing white crystal substance. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Dispatch informed Sloan that Cook had a felony warrant for Payne County and an NCIC felony warrant through Montana.
The officer requested the K-9 unit through the Stillwater Police Department.
The affidavit said Sloan saw Cook exit the water and head into the woods, on the south side of the river.
Officer Brett Moore, K-9 handler Newly McSpadden and Payne County Deputy Daniel Nack assisted Sloan in tracking Cook.
Cook was located in a creek with no water, approximately 6 feet deep.
“I observed Cook kneeling next to the creek bank. I gave Cook multiple commands to lay on the ground. I observed Cook rocking back and forth on his knees,” Sloan said in the affidavit.
Sloan once again gave Cook verbal commands to lay on the ground. Sloan deployed his X26P Taser, the probes struck Cook on his right side.
One probe approximately 6 inches below his armpit. The other probe struck above his waistline.
Nack and Sloan placed Cook in handcuffs and removed the probes from the side of Cook’s body.
The affidavit said a clear plastic container was found where Cook was kneeling. The contents of the container was a green leafy substance with an odor of marijuana. It later tested positive for marijuana.
Cook was transported to the Payne County Jail. He was charged with driving a vehicle under suspended or revoked license, attempting to escape from arrest and unlawful possession of a controlled drug.
Cook had court on Wednesday to appear with counsel. Bond was set at $2,500.
Tulsa resident arrested in Cushing for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Christopher John Brown, 45, was arrested on March 10 at the McDonald’s at 102 E. State Highway 33 in Cushing.
Officer Daryn Zanfardino was patrolling the area by McDonald’s when he noticed an unfamiliar vehicle in the parking lot after McDonald’s had closed.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Zanfardino approached the vehicle and advised Payne County dispatch he would be conducting a field interview.
The vehicle was occupied by two individuals. A man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger seat. There was a dog between them.
The affidavit said both occupants were sleeping when the officer arrived. The driver identified as Brown woke up first.
According to the affidavit, Brown’s behavior was lethargic and he was slow. Brown had declined he had been drinking and said he was tired.
The passenger was Megan Sam. Zanfardino radioed Sam and Brown’s information to dispatch to check for warrants.
The tag on the vehicle was for a Chevrolet, the vehicle was a Ford F-150. The affidavit said Brown told the officer he threw the vehicle registration away while he was cleaning the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, “Brown then asked me if he had a warrant if I could work with him,” Zanfardino said.
Brown had said he missed court in Rogers County so he had a warrant.
The officer gave the vehicle identification number to dispatch to get the registration information.
Dispatch responded back saying the vehicle was reported stolen out of Tulsa.
Zanfardino had Brown step out of the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. Officer Shane Dean placed Sam into investigative detention.
Brown was pat searched by Zanfardino to check for contraband. He informed Brown the vehicle was stolen out of Tulsa.
According to the affidavit, Brown responded with “Nuh uh,” when he was told it was stolen.
Brown told Zanfardino he was loaned the vehicle by someone named Alabama. The man’s first name was Michael, Brown said.
Dispatch advised the officers Brown had warrants for Rogers County, Osage County and Creek County.
The affidavit said Brown told officers he received the vehicle three days ago and paid $300 for it.
Brown said he may have had the vehicle too long and that was why it was reported stolen.
He told officer Zanfardino he met Micheal through a friend named Wayne McGee, the affidavit said.
According to Brown, Michael was staying with McGee. Brown also admitted to doing drugs with Micheal the affidavit said.
Officer Dean told Zanfardino that Sam didn’t have knowledge of the vehicle being stolen. She was released from investigative detention.
Officer Dean waited for the wrecker to arrive while Zanfardino transported Brown to jail.
Brown was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
He has a preliminary hearing on April 6. Brown entered a plea of not guilty on Tuesday.
