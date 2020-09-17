Man charged after child suffers minor injuries

Charges were filed Sept. 11 against a Stillwater man for injury to a minor child.
Zane Kelani, 43, has a warrant out for his arrest and bond set at $10,000.
Stillwater Officer Cory Westbrook was dispatched to a domestic violence investigation May 11.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer received a report by the child’s mother claiming Kelani had hurt their child.
“She stated that he had hurt their 1-year-old daughter in the recent past,” Westbrook alleged in the affidavit.
The reporting party said she called the Oklahoma City police and was told to contact Stillwater police because of where the incidents occurred.
She alleged the abuse to the child happened in the 2000 block of North Keller Drive.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that the mother cried off and on during the interview.
“She appeared to be emotional and extremely upset,” Westbrook wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Feb. 24, Kelani was on the couch holding their infant, who was teething at the time.
It was alleged the teething child bit Kelani on the arm.
The mother said Kelani open hand slapped the baby in the face and mouth area. She didn’t witness this due to being in the other room, but heard a “skin on skin” slap before hearing the baby cry.
The affidavit said the mother told the officer the infant’s face was discolored and red around the mouth area.
Westbrook contacted the grandmother of the infant, who said she witnessed the first incident.
She was in the loveseat area located in the living room and Kelani was on the couch with his feet reclined up.
According to the affidavit, the grandmother observed Kelani had the baby pinned beneath his legs as he sat on the couch with his legs reclined.
The grandmother observed the child struggle to get out from under Kelani’s legs before pleading to let her up.
The affidavit said Kelani refused to let the child up, while in turn the child bit him.
According to the grandmother’s testimony, Kelani became aggressive immediately and slapped the child with the same force he would slap an adult.
On Feb. 25, the baby was taken to the pediatrician to check the baby's health after the alleged incident.
According to the affidavit, a second incident occurred May 6 at their residence.
Kelani was on the couch with the child while the mother was in the kitchen.
She alleged she heard a “skin on skin” slapping sound and the baby started screaming.
According to the mother the baby seemed afraid and hurt.
She also alleged Kelani admitted to slapping the child and threatened to slap the mother if she didn’t back up.
The officer informed the mother he had to make a referral to the Department of Human Services due to the incidents reported.
The reporting party was advised to contact law enforcement if she had any other information or questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.