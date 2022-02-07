Trial is a under way for a Stillwater man accused of sexually assaulting women at a local nail saloon.
Nam Huu Nguyen was initially charged with one count of rape by instrumentation and two counts of sexual battery. After testimony was heard at the preliminary hearing in April, it was determined the rape by instrumentation charge needed to be amended to sexual battery.
Nguyen is now charged with three counts of sexual battery.
Earlier reporting by the News Press said Nguyen was working at Royal Nails at the time of the three assaults. Once the owner was notified, Nguyen was fired, and law enforcement got involved. He was then accused of fleeing the country and was apprehended in New York and extradited to Payne County.
It was alleged that he was attempting to cross over into Canada at the time he was caught.
A News Press article from February 2021 said Nguyen told the court he didn’t know he had committed a crime and wasn't fleeing.
Throughout his court proceedings, Nguyen's lawyer, Royce Hobbs, asked several times for a bond reduction, but each time it was denied. Bond has stayed at $75,000.
Another issue that kept popping up was finding a certified interpreter. At several of his hearings, one wasn’t available, or a student from Oklahoma State University was used.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network website, both the State and defense did not object to Michael Do being the interpreter for the jury trial, even though he isn’t certified. Do has been the interpreter for the case since June.
Jury selection concluded Monday. Court will resume Tuesday morning before Judge Stephen Kistler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.