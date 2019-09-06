A Payne County man was charged with child endangerment after a traffic stop where he is accused of being under the influence of marijuana while transporting a child.
Stephen Dwayne Ventris, 31, of Ripley, faces the felony count of child endangerment, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, following too closely and failure to properly use a child restraint.
Ventris was stopped Tuesday evening by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after his truck was noticed emitting thick black smoke. In the probable cause affidavit the Trooper writes that he observed the truck following close enough to possible hit the vehicle in front of it while on US-177.
The Trooper pulled over Ventris and said there were four passengers, a male driver, a woman in the front passenger seat and a woman with a toddler in the back seat. The Trooper wrote that it appeared the woman in the back seat was trying to hastily buckle the child into his restraints. He asked about the child, and Ventris told him the child was having to be cleaned up at the time, according to the report. The Trooper wrote that he smelled a strong odor of marijuana emit from the vehicle.
According to the report, Ventris told the Trooper that he had smoked marijuana about an hour ago, but did not have a medical card because he didn’t want it to prevent him from being a gun owner. The female passenger did show the officer a medical marijuana card.
The Trooper said he noticed open cans of beer and gave Ventris a field sobriety test. According to the report, Ventris hit on 4 of 8 clues during the test and “swayed visibly and had very noticeable tremors in his eyelids, eyebrows, forehead and facial muscles.” The Trooper said Ventris went through a subsequent test of trying to judge the passage of time with his eyes closed and could not. Ventris allowed for a blood-alcohol test, which registered as .000, leading the Trooper to believe the intoxication was a result of marijuana. Ventris was then placed under arrest.
Ventures posted bond Thursday in Payne Country District Court. He is due back in court Oct. 2.
