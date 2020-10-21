Man charged with lewd molestation pleads guilty before jury trial

Johnny Lee Graham, 68, of Mulhall, was charged with lewd molestation in 2018 and was set for a jury trial Wednesday morning.
The jury trial was stricken after Graham decided to enter into a blind plea and allow the judge to decide his punishment.
He was represented by Royce Hobbs and the state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent.
Monday, Graham had a motion hearing to address the possibility of witness testimony from four people who alleged they were molested as kids by Graham.
Three of the women were related to Graham and one was a family friend.
At the motion hearing, a forensic interviewer from the Saville Center testified on the demeanor of the most recent victim.
He was 7-years-old at the time of the interview, but is now 13-years-old.
Holly Chandler, the forensic interviewer said the child was consistent with his story of what happened and who did it.
Judge Stephen Kistler will now be deciding the punishment for Graham.
In court Graham said the reason he was entering into this blind plea was because he wanted to avoid the possibility of a larger sentence imposed by a jury.
Judge Kistler informed the defendant he may impose a sentence just as harsh as a jury.
Lewd molestation carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison and is an 85% crime.
Graham will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
“Mr. Graham to this charge of lewd molestation what is your plea,” Kistler asked.
“Guilty,” Graham responded.
Once again, Graham told the court through his attorney he was entering this plea to avoid a possible lengthy prison sentence from a jury.
“My sentence may even be worse than a jury will give you,” Kistler said.
Graham said he made this choice on his own.
Hobbs told the court when he talked to Graham about a blind plea, Graham immediately wanted to take it.
This was not a plea agreement made by the District Attorney's Office.
Hobbs requested a pre-sentence investigation to be done prior to sentencing.
His next court date will be Dec. 1t o discuss the PSI if it is complete and to schedule the sentencing.
At this time Graham is not in custody and will remain on his personal recognizance bond.
