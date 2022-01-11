A Glencoe man charged with two counts of lewd molestation rejected an alleged plea agreement offer and chose to have a preliminary hearing instead.
David Wells has been accused of watching pornographic videos and committing a sexual act in front of a minor child.
He appeared with his attorney Virginia Banks Tuesday morning before Judge Michael Kulling for the preliminary hearing.
Payne County Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent called the first witness, a victim’s relative, to the stand to testify.
She alleged the child did stay the night with Wells and the last time the child was around Wells was Oct. 13.
The witness testified she made a police report on Oct. 25 after learning about the allegations.
She was cross-examined by Banks, who asked her if the child had ever been left alone with any other men. She replied yes.
The child alleged she saw videos on Wells’ phone depicting adults engaging in sexual acts.
After hearing all the testimony, Kulling ruled there was enough probable cause to support the charge of lewd molestation. The crime of lewd molestation doesn’t always indicate someone was touched inappropriately. In this case, it falls under “ejaculate upon or in the presence of a child,” the statute reads.
Regarding the alleged plea offer, Vincent said, “We never discuss plea negotiations while a case is still pending, so we would not want to comment.”
Kulling said Bond would stay at $75,000, and he was returned to Payne County Jail staff.
Wells is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1, before Judge Stephen Kistler for District Court Arraignment.
