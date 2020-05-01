Man drowns in Langston Lake

A man drowned Wednesday morning when his boat capsized on Langston Lake in Logan County.
James Harding Sr., 55, of Langston, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, James Harding, 31, of Midwest City was not injured.
Harding Sr. was driving the boat northbound across the lake when it capsized at about 10:30 a.m.
The vessel overturned due to being overweight, according to a release by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The weather was windy and the boat was equipped with personal flotation devices but they weren’t being used, the report says.
Langston Lake is a small lake located about one mile southwest of the town of Langston. It serves as the city’s municipal water supply.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Langston Police Department, Guthrie EMS, Guthrie Fire Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the American Red Cross responded to incident.
