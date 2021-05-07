Man from Mannford charged with felony in Payne County

Dakota Bruce Wilbourn, 27, was charged Monday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Payne County Deputy Tomm Edwards was dispatched May 2 to Perkins for an assault, but was diverted to Stillwater Medical Center where he met the alleged victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Edwards observed several facial injuries to the victim, who said he was friends with Wilbourn.
The victim allegedly told the deputy that he and Wilbourn were clearing debris and had a few drinks afterwards, when Wilbourn “just lost it.”
The affidavit said the victim was hit in the face with the butt of an AR-15 rifle, and he made the victim open his safe and took the money.
Edwards wrote in the affidavit that he was told by the victim that Wilbourn wouldn’t let him leave the residence, and he was only able to leave once Wilbourn fell asleep.
The victim told Edwards that Wilbourn fired the rifle several times near his head, and he was afraid Wilbourn was going to kill him.
Wilbourn was still at the victim’s residence, when he was placed under arrest by Edwards for aggravated assault and battery.
According to the affidavit, Wilbourn told Edwards he was defending himself.
A black rifle and brown 22 caliber was found in the residence and taken into evidence.
He was transported to the Payne County Jail.
Bond was set in the amount of $25,000 and was posted Thursday.
