Man pleads guilty to assault with intent to commit felony

 According to court records, William Moore, 63, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty to and was charged with assault with intent to commit a felony on Monday.

Court records indicate Moore submitted a factual basis for his plea, which stated “On or about the first day of May to the first day of September 2017, I knowingly and intentionally made comment to the victim in regards to ‘you show me yours, and I’ll show you mine,” with the intent to commit lewd acts with a child in Stillwater.

Moore received a five-year suspended sentence, with all years suspended under Department of Corrections supervision, has to register as a level 1 sex offender and pay court costs and costs of incarceration.

Court records indicate Moore knowingly took a girl under 16 to a secluded location where he proposed she show her bare breasts and would look upon her in a lewd manner.

