A 21-year-old man jumped off the Perkins Road Bridge on Monday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday emergency personnel were dispatched to the Cimarron Turnpike, north of Stillwater.
“He parked the truck on the bridge and jumped. We had two witnesses that saw him do it,” said Sarah Stewart, Director of Media Operations for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
The male was mediflighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was not identified, and his condition is unknown at this time.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol were assisted by LifeNet EMS, Stillwater Fire Department and the Payne County Sheriff’s Department.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
