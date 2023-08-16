A woman facing manslaughter charges appeared in court on Wednesday before she prepares for next week’s jury trial.
Sarah Elizabeth Davidson, 32, of Perkins, was charged with first-degree manslaughter driving a motor vehicle while their license was suspended or, in the alternative, manslaughter in the first-degree driving a motor vehicle left of center. Davidson was also charged with four counts of causing an accident without a valid driver’s license.
The fatal collision outside of Perkins on Dec 6, 2021, killed a 9-year-old passenger and critically injured several other children in the vehicle.
Court documents’ stated analysis of Davidson’s blood indicated the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine. The investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol accused Davidson of operating her vehicle with several “unrestrained” children while under the influence of drugs.
Davidson was in court on Wednesday for final pretrial.
Both the State and defense said Wednesday they are ready for trial. Davidson is listed as the first up on the trial schedule. Her trial is at 9 a.m. Aug 22 before Judge Michael Kulling.
Enid man charged with manslaughter in 2018 in court for Jackson-Denno Hearing
Eric Eugene Snow, 45, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and possession of a controlled dangerous substance – marijuana – nearly five years ago for his involvement in a fatal collision that killed Stillwater resident Carrie Jeanene Turner, 41.
Attorney Sarah Kennedy filed the motion for a Jackson-Denno Hearing on Aug 1. The purpose of this hearing is to decide if an alleged confession was made voluntarily or involuntarily. Kennedy requested a hearing on three separate incidents.
The first was Snow’s alleged confession to OHP Trooper Anthony Harper. The second was the alleged confession made while his blood was drawn at the hospital. And the third was at the jail while deputies interviewed him.
Snow is scheduled to have a jury trial on Sept. 11.
