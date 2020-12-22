Manslaughter charge filed from fatal Cushing collision

Charges filed against the driver accused of hitting and killing a Cushing resident.
Christopher Clint Collier, 37, of Drumright, was charged with first-degree manslaughter stemming from the fatal vehicle collision from Sept. 28 in Cushing.
The victim, Curtis Sams was blowing leaves off his business lawn at the time he was allegedly struck by Collier at 224 E. Main St.
Cushing Investigator Jerrod Livergood arrived on scene to investigate the fatality collision.
“The physical evidence and surveillance footage obtained during the investigation indicates that the pickup failed to maintain the lane, crossed the marked double yellow centerline, traveled across two westbound lanes and struck the curb while departing the roadway to the right,” Livergood wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Curtis was approximately 16 feet north of the edge of State Highway 33.
Collier traveled through the right of way into the parking lot and struck Curtis, propelling him into the Shamrock Service Station sign.
According to the affidavit, Collier provided a voluntary blood sample to Officer Alex McKean and was interviewed by Sgt. Jack Ford the day of the collision.
“Collier advised Sgt. Ford that he remembers hitting something that jarred him and his pickup,” Livergood wrote in the affidavit.
He also allegedly told Sgt. Ford that Collier thought he saw a person carrying a gas can, and he remembers “running over this person while still trying to stop his truck,” Livergood said.
According to the affidavit, the evening before the collision, Collier took his prescribed medication of Alprazolam, Ambien and Flexeril and then drank a small bottle of oil fire whiskey before going to bed between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.
“Collier also told Sgt. Ford that he got up this morning and took his morning medication being Valsartan, Prozac, and Nuvigil. Sgt. Ford asked Collier if he fell asleep and Collier said he didn’t know,” Livergood wrote in the affidavit.
According to Collier, all he could remember was trying to stop his truck, but he figured he pushed the gas instead of the brake.
He also said he didn’t have anything to drink the morning of the collision.
Another interview was conducted Sept. 30, and Collier didn’t remember anything from the collision, and he wasn’t on his cellphone at the time of the collision.
“Collier advised that he remembered dropping his daughter off at school and everything seemed fine and on the way back ‘something happened, I don’t know what happened’,” Livergood said.
According to the affidavit, Collier had been to a doctor a week before the incident because he was having “episodes” where he said he would be driving and wake up not knowing where he was.
He said he hadn’t been driving since the doctors appointment, and this wasn’t something he thought was going to happen.
Nov. 5, Livergood received the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Criminalist report of Collier’s blood toxicology test.
“The results indicate the presence of Fluoxetine, Cyclobenzaprine, Zolpidem and Alprazolam,” Livergood said in the affidavit.
Livergood suggested Collier be charged with manslaughter in the first degree, driving under the influence, driving left of center in a marked zone and failure to maintain lane.
Bond was set at $75,000 and was posted.
His court date for December was stricken and reset to Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.