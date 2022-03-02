A manslaughter charge has been filed against a man accused of DUI in a crash that has now resulted in the death of a Stillwater woman.
One count of first-degree manslaughter was filed Tuesday in Payne County District Court against Jose Armando Rodriguez.
Cindy Stemple, 59, who was injured as pedestrian in the Feb. 16 collision, died Feb. 27 at the hospital. Cindy Stemple, Katie Stemple and Robin Clason, were all injured after stopping to assist Rodriguez, who wrecked in a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of McElroy Road and Fairgrounds Road.
According to the OHP report, another driver, Jeffrey Bryant, while attempting to pass in a Toyota Tundra, struck the wrecked vehicle, which then struck the pedestrians.
Cindy Stemple was flown to OU Medical with head and trunk injuries. Clason was transported to SMC. Katie Stemple was treated and released at the scene.
Rodriguez was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI. He was also charged Tuesday with another count of DUI causing a personal injury accident.
Bond was set Tuesday at $85,000. An application for indigent defense was filed for Rodriguez. He is scheduled to appear March 7 for a preliminary hearing.
