In April, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers investigated a triple fatality collision that resulted in charges filed against a Del City woman Friday in the District Court of Payne County.
Earlier reporting by the News Press said the collision happened on State Highway 33 about six miles west of Perkins near Cottonwood Road on April 10.
Lillian Caroline Smith, 19, was charged with three counts of first-degree manslaughter stemming from the collision that killed two children and Braden O’Rouke, the passenger in Smith’s vehicle.
Smith was driving a red 2002 Red GMC Envoy eastbound on SH33 when she traveled off the roadway, into the outside shoulder, and contacted the rumble strip, Michael Wallace, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, wrote in the affidavit.
“Smith over-corrected to the left, began to rotate counterclockwise, traveled across the eastbound lane, crossed the centerline, and entered the opposing westbound lane,” he said.
Troopers alleged Smith entered into the pathway of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Justin Ramski carrying Jasmyne Owze and her three children.
The Hyundai impacted Smith’s vehicle on the passenger side. The GMC then departed the roadway to the north and overturned onto the driver’s side.
The affidavit said the Hyundai rotated clockwise and caught fire. All occupants were extracted before the car was engulfed, and two children from the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene.
Trooper Shayne Ballard spoke with Smith and Ramski and obtained a blood sample from both drivers.
When a collision causing great bodily injury or immediate death happens in Oklahoma, a blood sample must be obtained to determine if the driver was intoxicated. The affidavit said Smith had THC in her toxicology report.
Lt. Matthew Ledbetter and Trooper Matt Stacy traveled to Pokey Pullin on April 13, where they located and photographed the Hyundai. A search warrant was obtained for the GMC.
Wallace wrote in the affidavit marijuana was seized, and marijuana smoking products were located in Smith’s car by the troopers.
Ledbetter also accessed the GMC’s airbag control module data to determine what happened five seconds before the collision.
The affidavit said troopers attempted to speak to Smith after her recovery, but her mother didn’t want her to answer any questions.
An arrest warrant was issued with a bond of $150,000 attached. Smith hasn’t been arrested at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.