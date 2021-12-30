Student homelessness is a nationwide issue affecting millions of children, robbing them of quality life and education. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, in Oklahoma alone, more than 20,000 students were reported as homeless in the 2018-2019 school year.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Program was created to ensure students are given the best chance to become productive adults.
Stillwater Public School Counselor Diana Nolan said the grant, which SPS receives, allows her to assist kids locally with food, clothing, or anything else they may need.
“The grant also allows us to pay for uniforms or fees associated with extracurricular activities,” Nolan said. “We recently had a family move to Oklahoma who lost their home in a natural disaster, and we were able to make arrangements to pay for an instrument for the student through the grant.”
In November, a total of 240 students were considered homeless in the school district, many also being food insecure.
Combating food insecurity
To help students who may not have enough food at home, local churches have put together food bags for students to take home on the weekends.
Linda Blum, Nancy Allford, and Karen Hinton distribute over 500 bags a week with 11 food items to be taken home on Friday by students in need. This is their eighth year doing this.
“So this Stillwater Weekend Food Sack Program, we rely totally on donations. We're facilitated by the First United Methodist Church,” Blum said. “They give us the space, which is huge to work out of, and they've done that since the start of this, which I think has been almost 20 years.”
She also said Kickin' Childhood Hunger has been essential in helping them pay for the food bags.
They're awesome, so they started – let's see, it had started right before the three of us took over – and their goal was to help meet the hunger needs for children in north-central Oklahoma. But in their fundraisers, we get half of their proceeds. So that's been huge for us. To know, we have them helping us out.
Blum said they also get a grant from Elite Repeat, but donations are still needed, she said.
First United Methodist Church isn’t the only church distributing food bags. Christian Missionary Alliance Church provides food as well. Pastor John Chaffin said he started administering food bags after praying about helping the community.
“Several years ago, I was just praying and asking God how we could do the best service to our community, and he impressed upon me to write a letter to different principals of the schools and see how we could serve them,” he said.
Principal Trent Swanson at Lincoln Alternative Academy reached out to Chaffin and told him they needed weekend food bags for their students.
Aaron Frisby, the English teacher at Lincoln Academy, said the Pioneer Pantry is used all the time.
“One thing that I know is I do lunch duty here and the Pioneer Pantry … that’s right next door to where I stand for lunch duty – and I don’t know if I even tell the teachers how much that’s being used – We’ve got clothing in there, shoes, personal hygiene products … our students use that. Every single day somebody gets something they need,” he said.
Frisby said students could discreetly put what they need in their bags, so he doesn’t know which students need those items.
“I just know for a fact by standing there, it’s utilized every single day,” he said.
Helping with other needs
Nolan said food isn’t the only area these kids need assistance in. Some need fresh clothes and arm showers.
“The other thing the schools do which I think is wonderful – especially if they’re living in their cars – but if they’re experiencing this problem at all is we have a church that puts money on Cowboy Laundry for us, and we send families to Cowboy Laundry,” Nolan said. “I just let them know … this family’s authorized 10 loads of laundry, and we send them over there. And we provide the laundry detergent as well.”
Pastor Jim Jones with Lost Creek United Methodist Church is the one who helps with laundry for students and families.
Nolan said she has also worked with the YMCA to provide showers for families living in their cars.
“The other thing is the schools have showers. So if we have kids who come into school who haven’t showered and need one, we will provide toiletries and let them shower at the school,” she said. “And we also wash clothes, so if we have kids that come to school who are in maybe really dirty clothes and haven’t bathed, we will provide a clean set of clothes, wash their clothes for them and let them bathe.”
Payne County Youth Services
There are several services the Payne County Youth Service offers. Executive Director Janet Fultz said their emergency youth shelter allows kids to access a safe place and get out of harm’s way.
“And we're the only shelter in our area. We do have other youth service shelters across the state ... the closest ones are in Oklahoma City and Tulsa,” she said. “So, you know, just lots of different situations that our kiddos are in where they're not safe and they need an immediate, safe place not just to live, but also they can attend school, extracurriculars and maintain their jobs and that kind of stuff while they're with us.”
Kim Shenold, the Intervention Specialist at PCYS, said 23% of Stillwater is at or below the poverty level.
Other ways the community can help homeless students
Blum said monetary donations are always appreciated for the Stillwater Weekend Food Sac Program versus food donations.
“So, it's 11 items that go in there, and we try to keep it meeting the USDA school nutrition guidelines so that you know, it's not junk,” Blum said. “And so each sack costs us $5.25 to assemble, and so we're doing 2,400 a month … so $12,600 a month is what we're spending.”
Monetary donations are needed because Blum said the group goes through distributors and buys things in bulk. She also said they keep every bag the same.
Fultz said she would like the community to consider donating to organizations that help with homelessness assistance. She also said advocating for the legislature at state and federal levels is essential.
Nolan said if someone needs help, don’t be embarrassed. Give her a call, and she will help.
“First of all, what I would say is call. Call – if you’re part of Stillwater Public Schools, definitely call me – just know that there is hope. If they don’t meet the criteria for homelessness, we still are going to help,” she said. “ They don’t have to justify their poverty. We’re going to help families if they need help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.