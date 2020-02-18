Earl Granville has always believed in the military motto “No Man Left Behind.”
It’s why four years ago, Granville and a handful of others started marching along US Highway 177 to honor one of the men who Granville thinks about every day: Maj. Scott Hagerty.
Feb. 29, he will continue the memorial ruck march in Hagerty’s honor.
On June 3, 2008, Granville was riding along with Hagerty, Spc. Derek Holland and an Afghan governor. They were just outside Zormat in eastern Afghanistan on their way to scout a location to build a school. Granville was the gunner in the vehicle while Holland, his fellow Pennsylvanian, was driving. The two were escorting Hagerty, a Stillwater native and Oklahoma State University graduate, the vehicle commander on the mission when an improvised explosive device destroyed the Humvee.
“When we hit that roadside bomb, Scott and Derek were killed instantly and myself and the Afghan governor, we survived,” Granville said.
Granville lost his left leg in the incident.
Staff Sgt. Granville had met Holland early on since they were both part of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He met Hagerty later as Granville’s platoon was assigned as security detail for the Army veteran of 24 years and member of the 451st Civil Affairs Battalion
“Scott was well liked. He is a very cool and calm guy. The few times I did work with Scott, I enjoyed it a lot,” Granville said. “He always had an even keel about him as a civil affairs officer, working with my platoon, which we were a security force for Scott’s mission. He was working with the Afghans and locals on helping rebuild parts of Afghanistan that the Taliban had destroyed. Working with Scott was always very pleasant.”
After Granville recovered from the loss of his leg, he said he was in a rough spot. When his twin brother took his own life while on active duty, Granville’s life got put into perspective.
“Believe it or not, it is what helped me get over losing my leg. I am still here,” Granville said. “Scott and Derek were killed, so what do I have to complain about? Doing stuff like this helps me through the universe that I face.”
Granville decided he wanted to inspire others and a quote he saw on social media from a friend, Master Sgt. Norbie Lara, supported that decision.
“(Lara) lost his arm from an RPG attack in Iraq. He said once, ‘I have learned that the best way to overcome my own obstacles is to help people with theirs.’ I just read that on social media one time and thought, ‘I have to stop doing this, feeling sorry for myself and feeling bad for myself,’” Granville said. “I feel fulfilled in my life doing stuff like this because showing Cathy, who is Derek’s mom, and showing Daphne and Scott’s kids that I am just grateful to still be here and do these things in their honor.”
Back in 2016, Granville decided to do a ruck march in Hagerty’s honor after hearing the stretch of 177 between Perkins and Stillwater was named in his honor. In the military, a ruck march is where soldiers put their heavy equipment into a rucksack and travel by foot for days. The ruck for Hagerty is nearly 8 miles as the group will stop midway at Sunset Memorial Gardens cemetery where Hagerty is buried.
“We are just doing this out of respect and recreation, but for weight in each of our bags, we have some canned food that we will donate in honor of Derek and Scott,” Granville said. “We will be stopping at the cemetery where Scott is laid to rest. We stop there and say a few words before we finish.”
Granville has a ruck for Holland every June in Pennsylvania, near Fort Indiantown Gap. There is a marker for Holland at the national cemetery there with Holland’s ashes scattered along the Appalachian Trail. This year, Granville said Cathy and the group will head to the Appalachians for the memorial march.
The ruck has grown immensely over the years, and Granville said it is something that he will continue to do as long as he can. Seeing Hagerty’s wife, Daphne, and sons, Jonathan and Samuel, there shows why it is important to remember the man Hagerty was and honor his memory.
“It has gotten bigger and bigger. I am very humbled by how big it has gotten. It is so awesome,” Granville said. “This isn’t about me and my injuries. I feel that it is a great way to show Scott and his family and the City of Stillwater how important a community is and we will never forget someone who as well respected in the area be forgotten. Seeing it grow and grow every year, it is very humbling.”
Granville is now a public speaker and student at the University of Scranton who continues to work with the organization Operation Enduring Warrior, a nonprofit whose mission is to honor, empower and motivate wounded military and law enforcement veterans through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation.
“We work with wounded vets helping them stay active and for their injuries. Our mission is to honor and empower our wounded or disabled veterans. It is personal to me because of Scott. He was killed in action. I am humbled by it," Granville said.
Hagerty’s ruck is open to all and the march will have a police escort for safety, as well as trail vehicles to help in case someone can’t make the march themselves. Granville said the march will begin at the Ampride Travel Plaza at 9:15 a.m. so arrive at least 15 minutes prior to that or one can meet them halfway at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
“That camaraderie, even when we take that uniform off, it is always going to be there. We remember that Scott is not here anymore, so we have to remember Scott’s family and understand that if they need anything, they are our family as well," Granville said.
One can learn more details at the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/maj-scott-hagertyspc-derek-hol/2627179534181155/
