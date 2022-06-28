The race for Payne County Commission District 3, which covers the western half of Payne County outside the Stillwater city limits, will go to a runoff between Rhonda Markum and Sheryl Arthur Lacy.
Because no other party fielded a candidate for the office, the race will be decided by Republicans in the Aug. 23 runoff primary instead of the November general election.
Kent Bradley, who served as District 3 commissioner 2015-2018, captured 890 votes – 26.72% – and was eliminated from the three-way contest by voters in Tuesday’s primary.
Bradley, who ran on a platform of experience in the job, said he’s been involved in dirt work and construction for most of his life.
He said he was disappointed and surprised his message didn’t take hold better.
“(But) it’s politics,” he said.
Markum, who formerly worked for Bradley and currently serves as the administrative assistant to District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier, led with 1,432 votes – 42.99% – but didn’t get enough to win outright.
Sheryl Arthur Lacy, the daughter of Jim Arthur, who served as District 3 Commissioner for 16 years, finished second with 1,009 votes – 30.29%.
Both women said they have been out talking with voters and knocking on doors to get to know their constituents and hear their concerns. They plan to redouble their efforts between now and the runoff.
Results are considered preliminary until the results have been certified.
