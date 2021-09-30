The next three performances at the McKnight Center will all have some degree of COVID-19 precautions.
For the big headline act for the season, Tim McGraw, guests will be expected to wear face masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, according to a press release. Two acts that follow will require either proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test for those who have medical or religious exceptions.
McGraw kicks off the official season 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. He will be followed by award-winning violinist Itzhak Perlman at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Brian Stokes Mitchell and Megan Hilty will perform 3 p.m. Sunday with a show of musical theater called “Broadway Songbook.”
“The McKnight Center’s upcoming season will be incredible. We know audiences have missed seeing live concerts during the pandemic, which is why we aimed to reopen with an unforgettable lineup of performers,” McKnight Center Executive Director Mark Blakeman said in the news release. “We are proud to bring such high caliber talent to the Center. Guests at all shows will enjoy a unique concert experience at The McKnight Center, as no seat is more than 100 feet from the stage. The intimacy of the center combined with our state-of-the-art acoustics make every guest feel like a VIP.”
According to the release, there are still tickets available for the upcoming shows, which includes celebratory receptions, complimentary parking and a gift bag.
The McKnight Center announced last month that the visiting artists could determine COVID-19 policy for the show. That could mean any combination of masking, vaccination requirements or negative COVID-19 tests.
Ticket information can be found at mcknightcenter.org or by calling 405-744-9999.
