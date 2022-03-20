Multiple agencies are battling a fire near N Brush Creek and Lakeview Road east of Stillwater that has destroyed at least two houses.
MASSIVE structure fire that has already destroyed 2 trailer homes and threatening a third. NO REPORTED INJURIES. @StwNewsPress pic.twitter.com/Lq0yC3Dtlu— Ashlynd Huffman (@AshlyndHuffman) March 20, 2022
Stillwater, Ingalls, Perkins and Morrison fire departments have responded as well as emergency management and LifeNet.
So far, no injuries have been reported from the fires.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.