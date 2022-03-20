IMG_7081.jpeg

Firefighters have responded to a large fire east of Stillwater near the intersection of Brush Creek and Lakeview Road. 

 Ashlynd Huffman/Stillwater News Press

Multiple agencies are battling a fire near N Brush Creek and Lakeview Road east of Stillwater that has destroyed at least two houses.

Stillwater, Ingalls, Perkins and Morrison fire departments have responded as well as emergency management and LifeNet.  

So far, no injuries have been reported from the fires. 

This is a developing story.

