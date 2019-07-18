According to a story published Thursday night by the Oklahoman, Oscar-winner Matt Damon is going to star in a film titled “Stillwater” directed by Tom McCarthy.
Damon visited Stillwater a few weeks ago, making stops at Modella Art Gallery and The Garage. He had said he was doing research on a film. He had also spent some time in Oklahoma City the night before being in Stillwater.
The Oklahoman cited Variety, saying “Stillwater” will star Damon as an Oklahoma roughneck who travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Bill makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.”
