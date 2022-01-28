With Stillwater’s Feb. 8 municipal election approaching the Stillwater League of Women Voters is continuing its effort to help residents make informed decisions at the ballot box.
The organization hosted a forum Thursday with the candidates for mayor of Stillwater, incumbent Will Joyce and challenger Marc Trotter.
Trotter, owner of an independent lighting design business, is running for office for the first time but stepped into the political arena in 2020 as one of the leaders of an effort to recall Stillwater’s entire City Council. The petition drive, like others in Oklahoma, stemmed from protests over business shutdowns and mask mandates intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the time, he told the News Press the recall was about protecting individual liberties, which he and others believed were being eroded.
Alluding to his professional life, Trotter said his goal is to shed light on things and bring clarity.
Joyce, an attorney who serves as General Counsel for the Stillwater-based technical consulting firm InterWorks, has served on the City Council for six years. He applied to fill a vacant spot on the Council in 2015 but was not selected. He was elected to Seat 1 in 2016 and served in that seat for two years before being elected mayor.
Joyce has discussed having to make difficult decisions – after consulting with local health officials – in the name of protecting public health. The City Council as a whole enacted an ordinance requiring most people to wear face coverings while in public beginning July 11, 2020, and extended that requirement several times. It was repealed May 14, 2021, after local COVID-19 numbers improved.
Although the pandemic isn’t over and local hospitals are still raising the alarm regarding staffing levels and bed availability, Joyce said Stillwater is poised for a period growth and development.
The economy is doing well and he wants to be part of that growth moving forward, he said.
Both men said they were committed to having conversations with residents about the issues that concern them.
The City of Stillwater is financially sound, Joyce said in response to a question. He used the Council’s focus on building up a healthy reserve fund – which allowed the City to absorb half the cost of natural gas price spikes that other utilities passed on to their customers – as an example.
Trotter said he agrees the City is sound for now but said he thinks attempts to collect more taxes should be reconsidered.
He said free-market incentives like low taxes and reducing red tape should be used to attract a diverse pool of employers to Stillwater.
Joyce said companies considering locating in Stillwater are usually first concerned with whether the infrastructure, water and electric power they need are available.
They also ask, “What is there to do?” he said. Companies looking at Stillwater worry about whether their employees will want to live here.
Both men were asked their opinions on the one-cent transportation sales tax and seven percent visitor tax also being decided Feb. 8.
Trotter said he believes the only fair tax is a flat sales tax which is paid by everyone. Because of that, he doesn’t have a moral objection to the sales tax, he said. But he does think it’s poorly timed.
On the other hand, because the proposed visitor tax increase is only paid by people staying in hotels or short-term rentals, he doesn’t support it.
Joyce said it could be argued that sales tax is not fair because people who make less pay a larger percentage of their income when they buy the things they need. Having said that, he described the proposed taxes as well-timed, good investments for the whole community.
The sales tax will help the City of Stillwater complete a list of needed transportation projects that total $75-80 million, and the increased visitor tax will fund amenities to attract visitors, he said.
Joyce said he also supports the bond issue voters will consider in April. A new fire station is badly needed and having it will lower property taxes for Stillwater residents.
Trotter reiterated his belief that the only fair tax is a flat sales tax. He said he would instead look for places in the city budget where cuts could be made to save money.
Finding ways to save money would be his primary method for financing projects and making improvements.
COVID-related issues didn’t dominate the discussion Monday, they were addressed as the candidates answered questions from the small audience, which appeared to primarily consist of Trotter supporters.
They were asked if they would enforce mask mandates or require vaccinations.
Trotter, who earlier explained that he believes each person is a king whose body and property cannot be controlled by another, said he absolutely would not.
“No king can tell another king what they can do,” he said.
Although it wasn’t part of the question, Joyce took issue with Trotter’s description of the U.S. as a nation of kings.
“The U.S. is a nation of laws,” he said. “That’s no way to run a society...”
Joyce, who never publicly discussed the idea of requiring vaccinations, said he voted for a mask mandate and as an elected official he would do what he needs to do to protect the community.
“I think it was the right decision,” he said.
The forum can be viewed in its entirety on the City of Stillwater’s YouTube channel and Facebook page and will be broadcast nightly at 9 p.m. through election day on Suddenlink channel 14 and AT&T YouVerse channel 99.
Early voting will be held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th Ave. and regular polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8.
