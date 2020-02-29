Stillwater joined the pantheon of the national arts world with the opening of the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts last season.
With the opening year winding down, the center announced its lineup for the second season on Saturday afternoon with plenty of big names in the music, dance and stage plays coming to town.
The prestigious Oklahoma State University facility had a packed house on hand to see what will be coming to the McKnight Center for its sophomore season.
OSU President Burns Hargis started the event by looking back on the first season and voicing his excitement for next year.
“I think we can all agree that it has been a smashing success. Starting with the New York Philharmonic was fabulous and capped by the alma mater by the greatest orchestra in the world,” Hargis said. “Ann (Hargis) led the march for preservation hall and of course, welcomed the Beatles. We are about to announce another great season. … Together I think we have vastly improved the quality of life here in Oklahoma and the education of our students.”
Following Hargis opening, Dr. Z Randall Stroope and the OSU Concert Chorale performed Charles Wood’s “Hail, Gladdening Light,” to lead on executive director Mark Blakeman who proceeded to announce the 2020-2021 schedule.
The McKnight Center will welcome the Philadelphia Orchestra on Sept. 25, giving Stillwater two of the U.S. “Big Five” orchestras in its first two years as the New York Philharmonic opened the center last year.
“It is one of the ‘Big Five’ U.S. Orchestras. The term ‘Big Five’ was coined in the 1950s and it really makes references to orchestras that led the field in musical excellence,” Blakeman said. “There certainly are other American orchestras that rival the Big 5 these days, but in case you are wondering, they are the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony, the Chicago Symphony and the Cleveland Orchestra. Now you are going to be able to say that you have heard two of the ‘Big Five’ right here in your own back yard. In case you are wondering, yes we are already talking with the other three.”
The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform “Ode to Joy” on opening night and “Old World, New World’ on Sept. 26 with special guest Anne-Marie McDermott.
Next up, smash hit Broadway play “Chicago” comes to Stillwater on Oct. 16-17 to provide Oklahomans with one of the most famous plays ever produced.
“One of the msot quintessential and long-running musicals in American history,” Blakeman said. “The original musical was made famous by Bob Fosse’s iconic choreography. Since it was opened in 1975, the show has gone on to see a hugely successful revival and an Academy Award winning film version.”
On Oct. 22, 12-man award-winning acapella ensemble Chanticleer will come to OSU for a Thursday showing. Then, after the success of last year’s showing of “Phantom of the Opera” accompanied with organ music, the center is once again having a Halloween showing on Oct. 29 with 1922’s “Nosferatu.”
The fourth-annual Chamber Music Festival takes place Nov. 5-8 with McDermott, Anthony McGill, Susanna Phillips and the Escher String Quartet scheduled.
On Nov. 10, there will be a unique showing of “Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience,” which works as a satire of the wizarding world of Harry Potter.
“More than 4,000 pages and the 8 movies run almost 20 hours and this two man show whittles it down to 70 minutes,” Blakeman said.
For wintertime, the McKnight Center welcomes the Tulsa Ballet for its production of “The Nutcracker: on Dec. 5-6.
“Looking out for qualified dance companies in excellence, we didn’t have to look very far,” Blakeman said. “The Tulsa Ballet Company right here in Oklahoma has been called one of the top five most important ballet companies in the United States.”
Starting out 2021 will be the award-winning group Canadian Brass for a showing on Jan. 30.
“They are probably the world’s most famous brass ensemble,” Blakeman said. “They have recorded over 130 records and have multiple Grammy awards. They have literally been seen by millions of viewers and have been on the Tonight Show and Sesame Street and every major concert hall in the world and will get to add the McKnight Center to that.”
The next day on Jan. 31, a new series comes to Stillwater with National Geographic Live! The first event is Pink Boots and a Machete, which is centered on Mireya Mayor, who is hailed as the female “Indiana Jones.” The second National Geographic event is on March 7, 2021. Exploring Mars, which hears from Kobi Boykins, a senior mechanical engineer at NASA.
Another Broadway production coming to OSU is “South Pacific” on Feb. 4-5, which is a Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein production from the golden age of Broadway.
On Feb. 11, Itzhak Perlman, who has won 15 Grammys, the national medal of art and the medal of liberty, will perform.
Blakeman said the center is branching out as it welcomes its first bluegrass band with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder performing on Feb. 27.
“They have been touring the countryside and playing a lot of familiar hits that made Ricky famous and a superstar in the country world,” Blakeman said.
On March 9, 2021, the Martha Graham Dance Company will come to Stillwater, followed by trumpeter Chris Botti on March 26, 2021.
Closing out the season in April is the orchestra Pink Martini on April 1, 2021, and a two-day showing of the hit Broadway play Stomp on April 22-23, 2021.
Also this year, family-friendly events have been added with Melodica Men playing on Sept. 20, 2021, as well as Lucas Ross and the Sugar Free Allstars on May 1, 2021, to bookend the season.
“It has been a challenge to put together a second season that is going to be equally as thrilling as our opening season,” Blakeman said. “Hopefully it will surpass that. I think we have risen to that occasion.”
