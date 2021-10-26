The McKnight Center is getting into the Halloween spirit with a Thursday night production of “Nosferatu” accompanied by organist Peter Krasinski in Stillwater.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $25.
“The appeal of the classic 1922 silent film “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror “is timeless, and The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts will resurrect the excitement just in time for Halloween,” a press release reads. “ The Center will show the vampire thriller film; the film will come to life as renowned musician Peter Krasinski accompanies it with an improvised, live organ performance, providing an immersive experience for the audience.”
The silent German motion picture is one of the earliest vampire tales set to film. McKnight Center Executive Director Mark Blakeman expects the show to thrill its audience.
"Organist Peter Krasinski is a crowd favorite because he possesses a unique talent to spontaneously create a mood and feeling for audiences through his breathtaking organ performances,” Blakeman said in the release. “The organ gives an eerie touch to an already creepy classic, allowing us host a spectacular Halloween event."
According to the McKnight Center, Krasinski specializes in improvising his scores for the film.
“Really good music is all about tension and release,” Krasinski said in the release. “The McKnight Center gave me the Allen Organ beforehand so that I can really explore its potential tonal capabilities, and also experience how the room reacts to it. It’s great to know that audiences are able to safely return in person to be part of the performance.”
Tickets were still available as of Tuesday evening. Ticketing information can be found at mcknightcenter.org. Face masks are required to attend.
