Garth Brooks is coming to Oklahoma State’s Stillwater campus but he won’t be rocking any local music venues, and his appearance is limited to only currently enrolled OSU students.
The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting Brooks on March 11 for a Q&A session that kicks off a mentorship series called Industry Insights.
“Brooks will engage in three Q&A sessions, peeling back the curtain on specific music industry topics like songwriting, recording, entertaining, social media in the entertainment industry, publishing, management and music as a business,” According to the press release. “This rare opportunity to learn from Brooks also will include interactive dialogues with other expert music industry professionals.”
The three sessions, which run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at an hour and a half each, are:
Session I: The Three Steps of Artistry: Songwriting, Recording and Entertaining
Session II: Beyond the Performance: Social Media in the Entertainment Industry
Session III: Music as a Business: From Record Labels to Management
The email went out to OSU students Monday.
Brooks, among the top-selling country music artists of all time, graduated from OSU with a degree in advertising in 1984. He also received an MBA from the Spears School of Business distance learning program in 2011.
