The opening of the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts means a number of things for the Stillwater community. It allows OSU to host world-class performances, but also opens the doors for students to learn from some of the best in the business.
Many of the professional performers making their way through Stillwater will make their time available to OSU students by way of masterclasses. The New York Philharmonic’s residency included two masterclasses Friday, one taught by violinist Frank Huang and Broadway opera singer Kelli O’Hara.
O’Hara, who is an Oklahoma native, has many relatives who have attended OSU. Being from Oklahoma, she said she is passionate about sharing her experience with students in her home state.
“When I was growing up, the opportunities weren’t as great as they are now, and I think things are expanding,” O’Hara said. “I went to Oklahoma City University … my sister, my brother, they all came to Oklahoma State. But I wanted to go into the fine arts, and my choices were different then, and now coming back and talking about not exactly where you study or train, but, being from here and what we can take into the arts. The passion we have, the dreams we have, they’re very valuable in New York or wherever you want to go.
“They’re valuable right here. I think those of us who go out need to come back and inspire these kids and to think of it as a lifetime thing, not just a hobby.”
McKnight Center Executive Director Mark Blakeman said the residency by the New York Philharmonic will serve as a template for approaching the artists who are invited to perform at the McKnight Center. The goal is to have as many performers as possible provide an educational experience for students, with programs ranging for students from kindergarten through graduate school.
“I think the opportunity for students, not just music majors, but people who participate in music, to get to work and study with people like Kelli O’Hara, is just so unique,” OSU President Burns Hargis said. “I mean, there’s not many places that that kind of thing happens.”
For students who took part in the masterclass by O’Hara on Friday, it provided an opportunity to receive coaching from a Tony Award-winning singer. Dustin Boatright, an OSU senior, said McKnight Center’s opportunities have provided a lot of excitement for students as the first masterclass at the facility took place.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s kind of crazy,” Boatright said. “I’ve been so nervous for this thing, just because I’ve always looked up to Kelli as a performer and as a person in general. And now I’m here at OSU, doing what I love and I get these amazing opportunities like this.
“There’s so many other things that we get from this university, and the Seretean Center is basically a home. We all just live together, we grow, we do life and we do music every day together. Now to kind of top it all off with this amazing new center, and now getting to meet Kelli, nothing beats it.”
He also said the need for a state of the art facility for OSU’s arts students will help the students’ artistic endeavors.
“I think it’s remarkable,” Boatright said. “Being involved with other organizations on campus has helped me see that this is really needed. Students will say, ‘Oh we have a choir, or we have an orchestra?’ Nobody is really aware, but now that we have this amazing facility, it will be so much easier to experience what OSU does through the arts.”
Oscar L. Tang, co-chair of the Board of Directors of the Philharmonic, said the opportunity for the Philharmonic to provide educational opportunities is an honor for the orchestra.
“We would hope that this would become a reoccurring situation for us to be able to work with talented people in Oklahoma, in masterclasses and so forth on a regular basis,” Tang said. “Not only to showcase the orchestra as a whole, and work with students and such. We have 105 of some of the best musicians in the world, and this is a chance to project that experience to the students.”
