The McKnight Center has postponed all performances for the remainder of its Inaugural Season following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Spring events impacted by COVID-19 have been rescheduled for September through November 2020.
The McKnight Center’s rescheduled events include:
Sarah Coburn in Concert
Sunday, Sept. 13, 3:00 p.m.
William Wolfram in Concert
Thursday, Sept. 17, 4:00 p.m.: Masterclass for OSU Greenwood School of Music students
Friday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Jonathan Biss Beethoven Piano Series
Thursday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.
William Wolfram with OSU Orchestra
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.
The Buddy Holly Story
Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Ticket holders have the following options:
Keep your tickets and attend the rescheduled concert.
Donate your tickets to The McKnight Center as a tax deduction.
Return your tickets for an account credit on a future performance.
Tickets to all rescheduled events are on sale now. Masterclasses are open to the public for observation and are free to attend.
The Lou and Jim Morris Box Office has suspended in person walk-up sales until further notice to minimize staff and guests’ risk of exposure to the virus. The box office will remain open for phone and online sales during business hours from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The box office will be closed Friday, April 10.
"We’re grateful for the immense support of The McKnight Center during our Inaugural Season and are pleased to announce that all concerts postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been rescheduled for the fall,” said Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. “We remain committed to continue bringing world-class artists to The McKnight Center and we look forward to being back in the theater together this fall."
The McKnight Center’s staff is closely monitoring the situation and following recommendations from the CDC and local health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Center’s janitorial staff continues to clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces throughout the venue.
For questions, to purchase tickets to rescheduled events, or to renew a subscription to The McKnight Center’s 2020-2021 Season, please contact (405) 744-9999 or info@mcknightcenter.org.
