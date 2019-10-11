McKnight Center's inaugural season kicks off with residency of New York Philharmonic

Just like that, the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts has begun its inaugural season. The opening gala Friday night saw the New York Philharmonic and Kelli O’Hara christen the concert hall on its opening night.
The first public performance of the New York Philharmonic is set to take place Saturday, with a performance on Sunday to complete its residency in Stillwater.
OSU President Burns Hargis said having the new concert hall open will now allow the arts to flourish even more on campus.
“When Ann and I came to this job 12 years ago, I was really stunned by the quality of the arts at Oklahoma State,” Hargis said. “But I was equally stunned at the facilities that they were doing the art in. We just felt like it was imperative that a school of this size deserved a proper venue to showcase the arts here at Oklahoma State.”
Ross and Billie McKnight donated $25 million in 2016 to set up an endowment that made the McKnight Center possible. Ross McKnight said he saw the New York Philharmonic in concert five years ago, and was “awe inspired.” He said he then started finding out how to make it possible to host such prestigious musicians such as the Philharmonic.
McKnight Center Executive Director Mark Blakeman said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, and said the concert hall will not only serve the Stillwater community and OSU, but the entire state of Oklahoma.
Part of that transformation the McKnight Center will help provide is that the New York Philharmonic is able to once again perform in Oklahoma. It has been more than 30 years since the Philharmonic’s last Oklahoma performance, but Oscar L. Tang, co-chair of the Board of Directors of the Philharmonic, said it was a pleasure for the orchestra to be in Oklahoma.
“I think the New York Philharmonic is, of course, a good orchestra for New York, but I also think it’s a good orchestra for the whole country,” Tang said. “For us to be able to project that out here in the middle of the country is really an honor and a pleasure. It also gives us an opportunity to play a role in education of the arts in the broader country.”
Philharmonic President Debora Borda and conductor Jaap von Zweden said the concert hall has a great sound to it and that it was an honor for the Philharmonic to be the first professional orchestra to play during the opening weekend of the McKnight Center.
Kelli O’Hara, a native Oklahoman and Broadway opera singer, said she had seen the center last year while it was still under construction, and after seeing it fully completed compared it to other venues in the U.S. and internationally.
“They talk about how intimate it can be, but to me it felt very, very grand,” O’Hara said. “For anything that I’ve walked to in my home state of Oklahoma, I feel very proud. It’s just state of the art, it’s gorgeous, and I’ve played lots of halls in my career, and I just rehearsed in there, and the way it felt, the way I heard the orchestra sound, it’s just a very, very exciting thing for the state. I hope that people, not just Oklahoma State University, but I hope that everyone comes to hear these concerts, see these artists perform on stage. This is kind of rivaling what’s around this country and around the world, so what a lucky thing for the state.”
The first performance by OSU students at the facility will be “Fierce & Feminine: A Celebration of Women Composers.” Tickets for the first OSU performance are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $7 for students. The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts is located at 705 W. University Ave. Information on ticket availability and the season schedule, visit mcknightcenter.org.
