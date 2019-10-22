Jonathan Biss comes from a musical family.
He had parents who were both violinists, a brother who played piano and while growing up was immersed in a home always radiating with music.
Biss, an award-winning pianist, is set to make his Oklahoma debut with the first of seven residency performances this weekend at the McKnight Center.
With the inaugural season at the McKnight Center bringing a new level of musical talent to Stillwater, Biss said he is excited to be a part of what is shaping up to be a successful first season. The excitement surrounding the season is evident, as all seven of Biss’ concerts are listed as sold out on the McKnight Center website.
“It’s wonderful. I think as a performer, all I want is for more people to be exposed to the art that I love so much and that’s meant so much to me in my life,” Biss said. “So being a part of this moment where a whole new audience is being brought in is really thrilling.”
Biss is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the McKnight Center, and will take part in a masterclass on Saturday for OSU students. He said teaching is a big part of his life, and working with OSU’s students will help him feel more connected to the community during his time in Stillwater.
Over the course of his seven concerts, Biss will perform the entirety of what is a recently completed project that took almost a decade to complete. Biss set out to record all 32 of Beethoven’s sonatas, and recently completed the ninth and final volume of the project. He said he will be cycling through the sonatas during his concert performances at the McKnight Center.
“It’s really been the center of my artistic life for a decade now,” Biss said. “I started nine years ago, and these pieces are, I think, the greatest and most diverse and most challenging body of music that I know. It kind of feels like the culmination, even though I’m only 39, of a life’s work.
“So getting the chance to now play them as a cycle in seven concerts in Stillwater and other places this year is really very exciting. And it’s something with these recordings that I’ve been anticipating and working up to for a really long time.”
The McKnight Center is seen by the OSU arts community as something that will only serve to further the arts endeavors of students on campus. With performers such as Biss coming to town and showcasing their world-class talent to a new audience, it breathes a new life into what is possible in the arts at OSU.
“There’s a lot of bad news in the arts these days,” Biss said. “We always hear about how it’s such a struggle, and it’s so exciting and wonderful as a performer to be part of something that’s new and a reason to feel happy and optimistic about the future of the music and arts. I’m really delighted to be coming.”
