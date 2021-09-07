Lake McMurtry Road is closed between Country Club and Sangre roads as Payne County prepares to replace a bridge that failed inspection.
District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier said he received a notice from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation giving him 60 days to close access to the bridge, which was built with native sandstone and cement by the Works Progress Administration in 1939.
Blasier said he is waiting on an engineering study from the CEC engineering firm in Oklahoma City. Once the engineering study has been completed, the project can go out for bids, a process that could take two weeks to complete.
Blasier anticipates the work can be completed in approximately one month after a bidder has been selected. He hopes to have the bridge replaced and the road open within two months.
The Payne County Board of Commissioners discussed a proposed agreement between Chickasaw Telecommunications Services and the County Clerk’s office for a direct high speed fiber optics line to the County Clerk’s office. First Deputy Tammy Mathis said the Payne County Assessor would share in the use and $614 monthly cost of the line. Chickasaw would also charge a $250 installation fee. Chairman Chris Reding asked probing questions about whether the existing fiber optics line to the county administration building could satisfy the needs of the County Clerk.
Mathis said the website for the County Clerk’s office had more than 62,000 monthly hits accessing land records and the response time from the existing service was slowed and delayed.
She pointed out that the commissioners had previously approved a similar agreement for the Payne County Expo Center and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
Mathis advised the commissioners that the agreement would be paid through the County Clerk’s cash account, not from the County general fund.
Reding argued that the existing system has sufficient security through a firewall and has a back-up system if the fiber optics line is cut. He noted that he had researched the proposed contract and reported that the new fiber optics line would be run in the same conduit as the existing line serving the county administration building.
“At the end of the day, we are already paying for all this security and all this backup, it seems to me that it would be easier and cheaper for us to increase our bandwidth a little bit, rather than re-inventing the wheel and duplicating everything we are already doing,” Reding said.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett asked about the speed of the internet service on the existing system. Mathis said the five computers from her finance department and the land records data access were slowed some of the time. She said if the agreement was not approved at the meeting the County Clerk would take her land records offline.
“So, this is a threat,” Reding said.
Mathis denied making a threat and explained that the internet traffic to the land records slowed things down to the point that they would need to be removed from internet access on the existing line. Following a motion by Cavett and a second from Blasier, the commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the agreement.
Reding voted no saying, “it is an unnecessary expense.”
In other business, the commissioners approved an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form allowing a payment of $14,963 to Keystone Gas Corporation to relocate a pipeline for the road improvement on Norfolk Road near Cushing.
They gave preliminary approval to a plat for the Stillwater Springs housing addition presented by surveyor, Michael T. Reynolds, who will need to complete a certificate and obtain signatures on the plat from the owner, the Department of Environmental Quality, and the County Treasurer.
Reynolds told the commissioners the plat had been revised to show that Lot 6 will be used for a community playground instead of a residential lot.
The plat further provides that the county will not maintain roads within the addition, which borders 19th Street east of Jardot Road.
The commissioners removed a Dodge pickup from the inventory of the Cushing Fire Department. The pickup will be auctioned.
They also removed multiple computers and office items from the inventory of the Payne County Sheriff’s Office. Those items to be junked.
The commissioners approved payment of 127 weekly purchase orders totaling $126,065.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.