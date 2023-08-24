On Thursday, Payne County jurors were told Greyson Davidson, 9, essentially bled to death after being a victim in a fatal collision in December 2021.
Sarah Davidson, the driver and stepmom, is being charged with first-degree manslaughter for Greyson’s death and four additional counts of causing an accident without a valid driver’s license, including three different injured children in her vehicle and another child who was injured in the other vehicle involved in the collision on Dec. 6, 2021, on State Highway 33 and Fairgrounds Road.
A medical examiner, Eric Pfeifer, testified that Greyson was severely injured in the collision. Aside from bruising and apparent dislocations, Greyson also damaged his liver, spleen, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. Pfeifer wasn’t sure if the damage to Greyson’s liver and spleen happened due to the ejection or the initial impact.
One thing was certain: Greyson had a lot of blood in his abdomen. There was approximately 350mL of blood in Geyson’s abdomen. Pfeifer told the court that was equivalent to 1/2 quart of blood.
In his entire body, Greyson had 1.5-2 quarts of blood.
“He did bleed to death,” Pfeifer told the defense counsel representing Davidson, Royce Hobbs.
Pfeifer said although he wasn’t on the collision scene, Greyson’s injuries would require him to need a trauma surgeon quickly. He stated that medical professionals typically use a “grab and go” method for children in those situations. This is a tactic used to get children to the fastest help.
Hobbs pointed out Greyson didn’t arrive at the Stillwater Medical Center until 6 p.m., close to an hour and a half after the collision.
Pfeifer verified that all the life-saving measures at the scene were essential. Another doctor, Stuart Shoemake, said administering blood to Greyson was essential and happened while on the scene. He told the court that medical workers on the scene attempted to do everything to save Greyson’s life, but he had significant injuries.
“There was no cardiac activity,” he said. “No signs of life.”
Less than five minutes after Greyson’s arrival, he was pronounced deceased. The Payne County District Attorney’s Office presented postmortem pictures of Greyson’s body as evidence.
Davidson became visibly upset and cried the entire time the pictures were shown.
The last witnesses were from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Trooper Robert Regnier testified to the photographs he took while on the scene.
The final witness to testify was Trooper Matt Stacy who investigated the collision. However, cross-examination wasn’t completed due to the time.
Court will resume Friday morning for continued cross and direct examination.
