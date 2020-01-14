The 2020 Legislators’ Reception will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Stillwater Public Library. This annual event is sponsored by the Library, League of Women Voters and Friends of the Stillwater Public Library.
Senator Tom Dugger, Representatives Trish Ranson, Ty Burns and John Talley, as well as various city and county officials, have all been invited to attend.
Virginia Bracken Awtrey, the co-president of League of Women Voters Stillwater Chapter, wants residents to have opportunities to understand and influence local policies.
“The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government,” Bracken Awtrey said. “And in this dynamic political environment, it’s more important than ever to be informed.”
Legislators will share information about the recent off-season and give updates on topics likely to be addressed in the next legislative session. Audience members will also have the opportunity to ask questions about issues that are important to them.
“We encourage people to think of their questions before the event,” Bracken Awtrey said. “We’ll provide note cards for everyone to write out their questions. The cards will then be collected for the legislators to address.”
From a legislator’s perspective, this format is especially beneficial.
“We don’t know what questions we’re going to be asked before we get there,” Rep. Trish Ranson said. “Since the questions come from the audience, it’s a good way for us to get a feel for the climate of the community. We get a better understanding of the concerns of the people based on the questions they are asking.”
Library Director Stacy DeLano is pleased the library can play a role in facilitating meaningful interactions between elected officials and their constituents.
“The Legislators’ Reception is an outstanding opportunity for members of the community to engage in civic discourse,” DeLano said. “Bringing people face-to-face with their representatives gives them a chance to have their voices heard.”
The Legislators’ Reception is free and open to the public. The Friends of the Library and the League of Women Voters will provide light refreshments.
For more information, please visit the library’s website at http://library.stillwater.org, email askalibrarian@stillwater.org or call the Help Desk at (405) 372-3633 x8106.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. (the corner of Duck and 12th Ave.). Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.