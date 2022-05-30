Jonathan Bond began his Memorial Day as he usually does, visiting the gravesite of his parents, Brendon and Margaret Bond.
Bond's father taught bomber and plane recognition in World War II. He was tasked with teaching the soldiers how to differentiate between different planes.
"So the soldiers could then accurately come back and tell their commanders' 'hey we saw this' so he taught plane recognition," Bond said.
Both his parents were architects, and when they moved out to Stillwater from Alabama, Margaret had helped build and design one of the first student union areas.
"When Boone Pickens came in and bought up all that property, she not only had the Patio Club, but she had (several) acres of apartments there," Bond said. "Boone Pickens bought them all – 70 percent of the land acquired at Boone Pickens was hers."
Bond wasn't the only one at Fairlawn Cemetery honoring soldiers. The American Legion’s annual Memorial Day service began at 9 a.m. and offered a special surprise and experience for those who attended.
Dr. Jim Rutledge portrayed Abraham Lincoln and delivered the Gettysburg Address, which some said they had never seen before. Lou Watkins, Board Chair at Fairlawn Cemetery, said this idea came from the American Legion.
"This was actually the plan of the American Legion," she said. "They're the ones who do the design for the program for Memorial Day. This was actually their plan, and I was thrilled. I thought it was wonderful."
Unfortunately, there was rough weather during last year's ceremony, but Watkins said this year was much better for climate and attendance.
"The weather was a little inclement last year and this year – of course, it's windy – but otherwise, it's a great day," Watkins said. "We've had probably at least twice as many today as we did last year."
Watkins said this ceremony is essential for the community, and it showcases what Stillwater is.
"I think it's an indication of the love this community has for our country and for good citizenship," she said. "I've always been proud to live in Stillwater. I've been raised in Payne County, and I think this is just another indication of why we love this area."
