As autumn sets in and the days grow shorter, it’s become expected that men’s facial hair will grow longer. Over the past decade, No Shave November and its cousin Movember have become a part of the cultural landscape.
But what are they really, aside from an excuse to escape the tyranny of the razor and grow that facial scruff that usually draws side eye from your significant other?
Thanks to the aforementioned social movements and local organizers who sponsor countless fundraisers and contests around the world, they’re also a way to increase awareness of men’s health issues and fund research, treatment and services.
Bryson Baker is the owner of Everyman, a men’s clothing and barber shop in downtown Stillwater. The shop has sponsored a beard and mustache contest for the past few years as a fundraiser for the Movember foundation. They raised about $1,000 this year while making a statement of the importance of men’s physical, mental and emotional well-being.
It turns out, men may take care of a lot of things, but they’re not always great at taking care of themselves. Men still die on average five years before women. The Wall Street Journal reported in April that doctors are looking for ways to close the longevity gap by getting men to take their health seriously and get the care they need.
Even without looking at conditions like heart disease, the numbers are troubling. And some issues are specific to men.
The National Cancer Institute says prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death in American men.
The overall mortality rate from cancer is about 30% higher in men than in women.
Almost 30,000 men in the U.S. died from prostate cancer alone in 2018.
Although testicular cancer is rare, accounting for only 1% of all cancers in men, it’s the most common cancer in men age 15-35, according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases. It is one of the most treatable forms of cancer and is usually curable if found early.
But men’s physical health isn’t the only concern. Their emotional and mental health need attention as well.
Baker says a recent Movember study found that about 70% of men said their friends could come to them if they needed help but only 40% of those same respondents said they had someone they could go to.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that men die by suicide at a minimum of three times the rate women do, across all age groups. The rate is more than four times higher in men ages 15-24 and more than six times higher in men 65 and older.
So every November, activists like the organizers of No Shave November ask men to “start with a fresh face and donate your face as a fuzzy billboard for men’s health” with the goal of sparking conversation.
Some groups like the Movember group in La Jolla, California, focus solely on the mustache. Others, like the barber shop owners who partnered in Stillwater this year, open it up to both beards and mustaches.
Baker said it was the first year he had reached out to other shops and the first year the contest saw a significant turnout among their staff and clients.
Downtown Barbershop, Be Brave barbershop in Rex VII and Precision Grooming in Oklahoma City all co-sponsored this year’s contest.
To mark the occasion, the competition awarded a traveling trophy to the barber responsible for the winning beard. Joe Munoz of Downtown Barbershop claimed the top honor with his work on client John Gilliland’s flowing beard and mustache.
“It was a really cool moment to see the barbershops uniting for a good cause,” Baker said.
