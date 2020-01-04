Like Frosty the Snowman, Merry Main Street will be back next year.
For the first time in a few years, Stillwater has a destination holiday event that will continue.
After previous winters of the Polar Express bolting town and then the popular skating rink not having a sequel, the city’s most recent holiday event has been announced as viable to come back.
Merry Main St. – the brainchild of City Councilor Alane Zannotti and businesswoman Shannon Williams – ran from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22 and after not knowing how it would go over, Zannotti is proud to say it was a success.
“We plan on doing a second year. There is no question about it,” Zannotti said. “We had such a positive reaction that both Shannon and I are very confident and plan to be as involved in the second year as we were the first year. The next thing now is to create what else can go on the block and fill it up to make it even better than it was this first year.”
The event, which was at Block 34 every weekend throughout the holiday season, had multiple attractions going for it like different vendors for gift shopping, a real Christmas tree stand, concerts and much more.
Block 34 – just east of the Community Center – was abuzz with activity every weekend, something that showed real promise to Williams and Zannotti.
“The whole purpose of trying to create this Merry Main St. was getting something that other things could build onto so it isn’t just a skating rink or domes to shop in, but a mixture of activities and events that will help keep bringing people back to the block during the holiday season,” Zannotti said. “The feedback we have been getting so far is to please bring it back again. … We were very pleased with the response we have received from doing this, from both the vendors and the community itself.”
Zannotti spoke about the idea behind Merry Main St. and why it was so important to come up with a holiday event that would be a mainstay for years to come. Since Stillwater is a regional hub, she and Williams were hoping to have something people from the surrounding counties could rely on going to.
“Both Shannon and I grew up here in Stillwater so for us, Merry Main St. was this awesome combination of those things we grew up with as far as the Christmas parade and Breakfast with Santa,” Zannotti said. “But it was also creating hopefully something new with these domes that are more than just tents that are pop-up shops, but are actually fixtures that are durable and can be used throughout the year for other events. No one sells live Christmas trees anymore except for Lowes and nothing against Lowes, but it is that old-fashioned feeling of going out and picking up your Christmas tree. It is really that feeling of going out and creating that environment at Merry Main Street.
“I think people really appreciated that. Some towns don’t have that ability and we have an empty block that has gotten a lot of heat for other reasons. I think it was a positive move this year to try and create some momentum that was positive on the block.”
With it being an idea that hadn’t been tried out yet, Zannotti said it was hard initially to get vendors to sign up, but at the end of the monthlong litany of vendors selling their wares to large crowds inside the geodesic dome structures, she knows there will be more vendors ready to sign up next year.
“We barely got enough people to do it because they didn’t quite know what we were asking them to do,” Zannotti said. “We ended up having about 19 vendors altogether, because we had some weekends where two or three businesses shared a dome. I think this next year, I think more people will apply and have more to look at. Shannon and I are very determined that the vendors are successful so we don’t want four of the same type of vendor on the weekend. We try to get something different. We were very pleased with the mixture, we had a bakery, we had a florist, we had a men’s shop from Oklahoma City and different women’s boutiques. I think that was something that was very successful because we didn’t have them competing with each other as the same business. I think this next year we will have our work cut out for us.”
Zannotti said she and Williams plan on debriefing with the vendors sometime this month to get an exact number on how much money was made, but she heard from vendors during the event of how well it was going.
“I know that each vendor, one in particular, said that in one Saturday, just in credit card sales alone was over $3,000,” Zannotti said. “Another store was only online and not a brick and mortar store, but giving them a place where they could put their product in front of people in person, they did more in a weekend there than a month online and now she is wondering if she needs to think about a brick and mortar store.”
While Block 34 will be resodded over the next couple of months, Zannotti said that doesn’t deter her from wanting to use the dome structures elsewhere. Since the city spent around $90,000 on them, she is hoping to use the durable structures at more events than Merry Main St.
“I would love to see these domes utilized for something with the Arts Festival, because it never fails that it rains, so we would have some structures to allow some artists it put some stuff in there,” Zannotti said. “And they don’t have to stay on Block 34, we could put them at Boomer Lake and have a Dinner at the Lake event. The large dome could be something unique in itself. We want to make sure that since we purchased these domes that they are utilized and utilized for the right reason and the right projects and they are taken care of so they do last. We don’t want to just put them up and hope for a weekend or there.
“I think it is a pretty good investment that they last long and they can be used for multiple reasons. My big thing is to create some sales tax in our town that we can keep our local dollars local.”
