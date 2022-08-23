Political newcomer Michael Baughman won a close race Tuesday for the District 34 State Representative Republican nomination.
A tight race throughout as precinct results rolled steadily in, Baughman finished with 746 votes to 734 for Andrew Muchmore.
Results are not official until they are certified by the Payne County Election Board. But, if the win holds, Baughman moves on to challenge incumbent Democrat Trish Ranson in the November general election.
