With the arrival of Stillwater’s annual cycling race, many of the region’s best gravel racers will converge on the area to tackle what has been deemed a fun, yet challenging course.
One of those set to compete is Colin Strickland, a 33-year-old Austin, Texas, native who will kick off his 2020 season with the newly named Mid South.
He finished 17th in last year’s race and enters The Mid South as a favorite to be among the leaders following a 2019 season in which he finished first in the Dirty Kanza, considered among the toughest gravel races around. A flat tire in the early going of last year’s Land Run in Stillwater took around 12 minutes to repair, separating him from the leaders for the rest of the race.
Strickland rides more than 11,000 miles during training sessions each year around the back roads of Austin, and began biking in high school because he couldn’t afford a car.
Strickland said this race is one of his favorites each year due to the fun terrain and the environment surrounding the entire event. In past years, muddy conditions caused the course to be even more challenging. There is a possibility of rain for this weekend, which Strickland said actually makes him more excited for the race.
“I kind of secretly am looking forward to some variable conditions. I think the more variables you throw at a race like this, the more exciting it becomes,” Strickland said. “I think it will be a more interesting story that develops with more inclement weather. If you have good equipment, then you can kind of get through it. It just throws more curveballs to everyone in the race … I think it will be more exciting if it were muddy.”
Among the reasons this race is one of Strickland’s favorites is that the course has a unique look to it. He said the terrain is more fun to race on than races such as ones in the mountains.
“I love red dirt courses. The red clay, red dirt courses, they’re just beautiful,” Strickland said. “They stain everything, and they give the course, the whole race, kind of this unique look.
“I love the undulating, rolling hills as a terrain to race in because everything tends to be higher speed, as opposed to racing in the mountains where it’s kind of dragging up. I like just maintaining steady speeds and playing off other riders. That’s what I love about the Oklahoma terrain, which is similar to Kansas and the midwest, which is kind of the birthplace of this style of gravel racing.”
Stillwater’s annual gravel race has become a known commodity among cyclists in the region and around the country. Strickland said a large part of that has to do with the atmosphere surround the event, as well as the friendly nature of people in the Stillwater area. He said races are more enjoyable when there is a special, unique feel to each one.
“Each race kind of plays up its local character and it makes it interesting. You don’t want every race to be the same. You want people to celebrate what’s different about their pockets of the country.
“That’s what makes it so fun to go visit a place like Stillwater, because it’s unlike any other place in the country that I get to race. That’s what I like about the region and that race in particular. They’re not trying to make it just another European-style race. They’re trying to make it a Stillwater race.”
