Minor accused of killing step mom's boyfriend has preliminary

Coryon Maryell Lauray Thomas, 17, of Stillwater, is accused of shooting and killing his step-mom's boyfriend in 2019.
On Jan. 15, a witness testified in court about the incident. The judge ruled that the certification study and psych evaluation be completed by Friday. Thomas' next court date is Wednesday.
Stillwater man accused of assault has court
Christian William Neal, 21, was accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon that stemmed from an alleged attack in 2019. Neal entered a plea of not guilty. He has a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.
Stillwater woman accused of child abuse appears in court
Katherine Marie Hufham was accused of child abuse in 2019. Hufham pleaded not guilty to these allegations in June 2019. She is due back in court Friday.
Stillwater man charged with intent to kill back in court
Rodriquez Cortez Johnson Jr, 22, charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Chris Peck, will return to court this week.
In 2017, Stillwater police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of west 3rd Ave in regards to a shooting. According to the affidavit, three people within the residence were shot, and a tan duffle bag with marijuana in it was taken. Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting, one of them being Johnson.
A trial date has been set for late March.
Stillwater man accused of second degree murder back in court
Clyde Fields, who was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Roshaunna Deshae Ray on Jan. 4, is expected back in court this week.
Fields is being defended by attorney Jason Lowe in both Payne County and Logan County.
Lowe requested this case be set for announcement on Friday.
Man charged with soliciting prostitution set for trial arraignment
Gassan Ali Alneama, 26, of Stillwater, was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution, obsecene electronic communications and unlawful access to a computer in 2019. He appears in court on Friday for a trial arraignment.
