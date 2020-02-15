When the Oklahoma State University Center for Sovereign Nations opened in 2015, it created a place that is extremely beneficial for Native American students.
MaCaylin Autaubo is an OSU junior from Fort Cobb majoring in human development and family science with a minor in sociology. She is affiliated with the Wichita tribe, as well as being a descendant of the Kiowa tribe.
She was named the most recent Miss American Indian OSU, becoming the first Wichita member to hold the title. Autaubo said the Center for Sovereign Nations had a huge hand in her receiving the title.
“Just the center in general here at OSU is really impactful for all students,” Autaubo said. “So as a freshman coming from a small town, it helped me a lot, especially getting me out of my comfort zone and just realizing there are so many opportunities here for me to take and that you just have to step out of your comfort zone. Elizabeth Payne and Sky Rogers are amazing, and the way that they can reach out to the students, as well as the student leaders here, and just showing that they’re here for the students.”
Autaubo said the Center for Sovereign Nations opened many doors for her. She joined the Alpha Pi Omega sorority, the largest and oldest Native American student Greek organization, as well as the Native American Student Association on campus.
“If I didn’t have that helping hand I did in my freshman year, I don’t know if I would still be so active here on campus today,” Autaubo said. “I think it’s super important that we have the center here, and they’re so active on and off campus. I would definitely say the center is very impactful.”
When Autaubo was named Miss American Indian OSU, it provided her with an opportunity to be a role model for those in the Native American community. She said there were many people supporting her through the process, and that she wanted to make them proud.
“I’m very familiar with both of my tribal identities,” Autaubo said. “My grandpa, he is a full-blooded Kiowa. So it was something to really make me feel good that everybody back home supported me. I had a lot of tribal elders talk to me and tell me how proud they were of me, so that was really encouraging, as well.
“Just having that support. It was all support and love from both of my tribes and just everybody in general in my community. Since I’m from a small town, and knowing other people in surrounding towns, that support was just crazy. For me, whenever I did run for the title, I had to raise $300, but so many people just wanted to donate to me I raised over $1,000.
“Just being able to know that I’m being respectful to myself, I’m just representing OSU as a whole as well as the Native American Student Association, but also Native Americans as a whole, which is something that is super important to me just to know that I have that much support and love of both of my tribal affiliations.”
Autaubo’s platform for Miss American Indian OSU is the preservation of Native American languages and generational trauma within the Native American community.
The Wichita tribe’s language is considered extinct, with the last fluent speaker passing away in 2016. Autaubo said she was able to get to know the woman before her passing, and seeing the direct impact of that on her tribe, which is unfortunately the case for a lot of tribes, was a major reason she wanted to focus on language preservation in her platform.
“As I grew up, I took language classes, went to language fairs, and placed in those contests, and just being able to learn from her, is just something that I was so blessed to be able to do, especially with her being our last fluent Wichita speaker,” Autaubo said. “So just having that relationship with her over the years, and after her passing, it was just so important to my tribe to really get in and have different scholars research. They do direct work with the tribe to really preserve the language, and they’ve done an amazing job with that.
"There’s an amazing language program, and they’re starting that all up. They’re getting transcripts, old videos, things like that, to just really push that issue and to know there are resources for people to go and learn the language. And it’s just up to people to go out and learn the language. So that was something that was important to me and my family.”
Autaubo said while growing up, she was more in tune with her Wichita side. With taking language classes and learning the cultural background of the Wichita, it led her to develop a passion for what the cultural background means to her tribal community. She said the loss of the last fluent speaker of the Wichita language was a direct impact that was “significant to us.”
The other part of her platform, generational trauma within Native American communities, led her to decide she wanted to do what she could to help.
She said she studied under OSU professor Lana Beasley in the childhood trauma lab. With Beasley, Autaubo discussed the traumas faced by Native Americans as well as different issues facing society today. Autaubo said she not only educated herself through speaking with Beasley, but that her professor also learned much about the trauma’s faced by Native Americans.
There are issues such as drug and alcohol abuse, missing and murdered indigenous women and a high suicide rate. Autaubo said while doing a research heavy paper on generational trauma for a class, she realized there was not much information out there as to why certain traumas are high in the Native American communities.
That lack of research provided the motivation for what Autaubo said she would like to do after college.
“I think that just really made me want to get out in the world and do that research and provide those answers for my people,” she said. “That was something that I really found a passion in. Just as of right now, going to grad school and doing research in that specific field is really what I want to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.