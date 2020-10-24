Update:
The two girls who went missing from Kansas have been found safe and the suspect, Donny Jackson is now in custody.
The vehicle was found near Erick Oklahoma by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper.
An Amber alert was issued for two girls that were taken from Kansas.
A 7-year-old Nora Jackson, and 3-year-old Aven Jackson are expected to be in a black 2008 Honda Accord bearing Kansas tag 266MXB.
At 1:16 p.m. Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call that led deputies to the scene of a homicide.
"The call led deputies to discover a homicide scene with two deceased juvenile males inside the residence and two missing girls: Aven and Nora Jackson," Kanas Bureau of Investigation said on their Facebook page.
The girls were last seen with a 40-year-old white male crossing into Oklahoma on State Highway 169.
The suspect is described as Donny Jackson, 190 pounds and 5-feet, 11 inches tall with long brown hair and a full beard.
Call 911 immediately with any information regarding the vehicle, the kids or Jackson.
