Updated Oct. 8.
Manuel “Manny” Gutierrez has been found safe according to the Stillwater Police Department.
A Stillwater man was reported missing Wednesday, but the last known contact was Tuesday.
Manuel “Manny” Gutierrez is believed to have left on foot because his vehicle was accounted for.
Stillwater Police Department released a description and photographs of Gutierrez on its Facebook page.
Gutierrez has several tattoos, including a octopus on his upper left arm extending down to his elbow, a cassette tape on his left wrist and a large coy fish on his back.
He has long black hair that is usually in a bun or ponytail.
Gutierrez lives in the area of Harned Avenue & Washington Street.
“It is believed Mr. Gutierrez may be in danger. If you see Mr. Gutierrez or have information about the case, please contact the Stillwater Police Department,” the post reads.
Call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171 or their tip line at 405-742-8327 referencing case number 2020-21340.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.