Skyla Lynn Connelly, age 17 has been missing from her home in Stillwater since Thursday. 

Skyla Lynn Connelly, 17, has been located and is safe according to the Stillwater Police Department. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing Stillwater teen Skyla Lynn Connelly is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171.

Connelly left her residence near Lakeview Rd. and Jardot St. around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen at 3:30 a.m. at the 7-11 convenience store at SW 89th St.  and May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

According to a release from the Stillwater Police Department, Connelly was wearing a white Eskimo Joes sweatshirt, black leggings, grey face mask and black slide sandals with white socks.

Skyla Lynn Connelly, 17, of Stillwater, was wearing this white Eskimo Joe's sweatshirt when she was last seen on Thursday. 

She is 5'6" tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blue eyes and dark blonde hair.

Connelly drives a maroon 2003 Honda Civic with a broken driver's side mirror, according to the release. Her vehicle's license plate number is AUQ 927.

Skyla Lynn Connelly's maroon 2003 Honda Civic has a broken mirror on the driver's side. Her tag number is AUQ 927.

