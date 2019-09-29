The City of Stillwater holds a disc golf tournament known as The Stillwater Classic.
As many golfers come from around to participate in this tournament, the community becomes more visible to those from out of town. Because of this, city upkeep becomes a priority to help beautify Stillwater to show the true potential of the town.
Being a resident of the city of Stillwater, Jeff Millerd naturally wants to make the city look as pretty as possible for the competitors arriving at tournament time in addition to the local population who enjoy the park on a daily basis.
He began to brainstorm and think of a ways to beautify the park that he lives behind near Boomer Lake. Living so close to the disc golf course near the lake, he began to notice the deteriorating signs throughout the tournament route. Since the disc golf tournament in Stillwater is often a big deal, the signs play a major role in the scenery of the course.
Millerd’s initial goal was to start a community project that will give back to the town. In his opinion, renovating the signs give tangible results that people can enjoy rather than not being able to see the project make progress. Many of the signs were missing and the remaining signs had extreme sun damage, making them hard to read.
Living in an active neighborhood backing up to Boomer Lake Park, many of the residents are out all times of the day, so he began to talk to some of the individuals around the park about his idea of re-doing the disc golf signs and to his surprise they were ecstatic about the idea.
Millerd decided that the best way to start renovations was to fund the project himself. This good deed did not go unnoticed, though. After conversing with one of his neighbors, they began to discuss finances, which then led to his neighbor writing a check to help start this project. State Farm also caught wind of the project that Millerd started and agreed to donate $20 to each quote he makes while working.
After asking him what he hopes to do he opened up about the potential of the town and what he hopes to get out of this project.
“Stillwater has a lot of potential to do great things, but the community needs to get more involved in the outdoor activities,” Millerd said. “Hopefully, this project can urge some people in participating in community projects. I hope to do one to two community led projects a year to help give back to the town.”
