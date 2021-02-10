Mission of Hope enters Emergency Weather Status

The Mission of Hope is open in Emergency Weather Status to ensure people aren’t out in the freezing temperatures.
Director Jana Nelson said people don’t need to have their ID or Social Security numbers.
The only rule still set in place is those registered as sex offenders will not be allowed to stay due to it being a family shelter.
This will be temporary until the temperature rises, Nelson said.
“We just want to get them out of the cold,” she said.
Nelson said she was surprised that only one person has shown up to seek shelter from the weather.
Nelson said MOH needs basic food items such as bread, sandwich meat and milk.
They also need donations of gloves and ice melt.
