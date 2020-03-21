With all the precautions being made for businesses in Stillwater, Mission of Hope has no exception.
Jana Nelson, Director at Mission of Hope, said they are not taking new clients at this time.
The current clients are being educated on ways to prevent SARS-CoV-2.
“We have met with the clients and have discussed the issues of the virus and all the things they can do to protect themselves and others,” Nelson said.
There are 25-30 clients currently residing at Mission of Hope. With that many people under one roof, things can spread quickly.
Nelson said the clients are staying six feet away from each other whenever possible.
Mission of Hope is taking the precautions for their clients and staff very seriously.
“Basically keeping an eye on all the clients. Making sure everyone is feeling well, making sure everyone is washing their hands, keeping everything clean,” Nelson said. “Making sure we don’t have outsiders coming in. We are doing the same thing with staff.”
There are several precautions Mission of Hope employees are taking to keep the clients and themselves healthy.
Disinfecting door knobs, door handles, not allowing clothing donations and more.
While they aren’t accepting clothing donations, they are accepting other forms of donations.
“Yes, we had stocked up somewhat before this hit and we’re not completely out yet, but this is a big concern for me,” Nelson said. “Toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant spray, disinfectant wipes or even bleach spray we can use.”
Nelson said they are doing good on non-perishable foods so those donations are not needed. They do however need bread and milk.
To keep staff, clients and the public safe, they are asking that people call ahead when bringing donations. At this time, visitors are not allowed inside the Mission of Hope to help demonstrate social distancing.
“If someone is bringing donations, call us from their vehicle and the staff can get a donation form for them and meet them outside,” Nelson said.
The staff at Mission of Hope will provide transportation but only those that have to go to work. Clients that are usually on job hunts at this time will not be doing that. They must stay inside.
As of now, Nelson doesn’t have a direct answer if Mission of Hope will be forced to close during the pandemic. She said that would be something the Board of Directors and Funders will decide.
If a client does begin to show symptoms of COVID-19, Nelson said there are a few transitioning houses available.
“We do have a couple of transitioning housing units if we run into a quarantine situation. Really that would be the best we could do to isolate them and put them in one of those rooms,” Nelson said.
With precautions changing everyday and new information about the severity of COVID-19 becoming available, the Mission of Hope staff are doing everything they can to protect their clients.
“We are trying to keep everyone isolated as much as possible,” Nelson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.