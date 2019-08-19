Mockingbird Estates announces Aug. 24 open house

Mockingbird Estates, 3020 E 6th Ave., an independent living apartment complex for seniors will have an open house 10 a.m. Aug. 24.
The complex is for those 62 and older, with a leasing structure based on income. The Oklahoma Housing Finance Authority approved the project for affordable housing incentives in 2017.
“This is our second development in Oklahoma and we have a third one going up in Yukon,” said Marketing Specialist Bo Musselwhite. “We tend to do events – bingo, potlucks, Medicaid, Medicare, things like that – to help them when they’re on the lower end of the spectrum income-wise.”
Outside of rent, residents also pay electric but not water/sewer/trash.
They are currently leasing, with about a dozen residents already living in the area. Musselwhite said there are 72 apartments, all one- or two-bedroom.
Anyone who attends the open house will have an opportunity to win door prizes or raffles.
