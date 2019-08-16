Modella Art Gallery hosts 'Morphing into Nature'

In the calming space of the Modella Art Gallery, for the rest of this month, is an exhibition featuring art that seems to jump out from the canvas.
Through Aug. 31, visitors can come to the nonprofit gallery to see “Morphing into Nature,” featuring the work of April Dawes and Sam Dee Thomas. Both artists use vibrant colors in their paintings, with Dawes taking a more humanistic approach to Thomas’ abstract style.
Ulli Schoenknecht, a board member at Modella, has been volunteering for the past two years and enjoys having exhibitions such as “Morphing into Nature” to differentiate from other art in the area.
“We want to bring something different to Stillwater,” Schoenknecht said. “Not the usual pretty flowers and Cowboy art. We want to be a little more edgy and show people here in Stillwater that there is other art out there that might also speak to them in a way that is not the tradition Western.”
Thomas, who died in 2015, grew up in Pennsylvania and started painting when he was 12. A teacher for four decades, he specialized in biomorphic abstraction, a painting style that can be found from other artists such as Robert Matta and Arshile Gorky.
Dawes is a native Oklahoman who uses a passionate approach in her art, with many of her subjects modeled after her daughters. A graduate of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, Dawes has a background in graphic design but has always had a expressive feeling for painting.
“I love the colors and how colorful it is,” Schoenknecht said. “I like the contrast between the two artists. Thomas is really an abstract painter. There are some natural elements in these paintings by Sam Thomas. It’s more abstract than April Dawes. I like that about it. There is a contrast between the two and makes it more interesting. If there were only the abstract paintings, it would get boring pretty fast so this makes it more interesting for our visitors.”
For every exhibition Modella hosts, there is a reception and the one for “Morphing into Nature” will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the gallery’s downtown location of 721 S. Main St. One can also visit the gallery owned by Valerie Bloodgood from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment.
Schoenknecht, who is also an academic adviser at Oklahoma State University, is excited for the future of the gallery, especially with the much anticipated opening of the McKnight Center.
“We’re putting on in the fall in October, when the McKnight Center opens, we will offer a champagne dinner that evening,” Schoenknecht said. “People can buy a ticket for a champagne dinner and then we will provide transportation to the McKnight Center for a reasonable price. Then we can take them over and they can enjoy the inaugural concert.”
Schoenknecht said with the McKnight Center and the Modella Art Gallery, there is a place for culture in Stillwater – with movie star Matt Damon stopping by Modella this summer.
“We are very excited about it and we hope that we can add to that in a way that people might enjoy events there, as well as here,” Schoenknecht said. “We want to raise a little bit of awareness for people who go there for concerts that we are here, too, and we provide some cultural enrichment to the town, as well. It will be a kind of cross-pollination type of deal. People will get to know us. I think it will be great. It is such a wonderful thing for the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.