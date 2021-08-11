Modella Art Gallery, 721 S. Main St., brings cultural opportunities to Stillwater in a variety of ways and this month, patrons will have more than one chance to experience live performers there.
Music will fill the gallery Monday when Shanna in a Dress brings her unique folk style to the Modella stage. This is one of many stops for the Boulder, Colorado-based acoustic singer/songwriter who describes her music as “funny, snarky, tongue-in-cheek folk pop.”
She will join Tulsa-based roots singer/songwriter Dan Martin, who describes his work as reminiscent of Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Townes Van Zandt.
Although Shanna hadn’t been on a bicycle in years, she decided to challenge herself by crossing the country on a bicycle this year, taking her tour from Seattle to Boston to mark the release of her first album “Robot.”
Shanna describes her album as a journey through her mind.
“It’s about being stuck in a human body, craving human emotions, connection and experiences,” she said. “The songs explore that.”
Along the way, she’s also raising money for the Pangaea World Foundation, a charitable organization headquartered in Denver.
Shanna, who said she performs as Shanna in a Dress because of her love of dresses, even wears one while riding her bike.
She decided to go on tour to spread her music and to get out of her Boulder bubble, see new people and new terrain, she said.
Followed by a support van filled with musical equipment and merchandise and covering about 50 miles a day, she’s a little more than halfway through the tour. From Stillwater, she’ll head to Broken Arrow then begin trekking north to Kansas City and Columbia, Missouri.
She plans to end her voyage with a final show in Boston on Sept. 8.
She says the toughest segment so far was in Utah, where she found herself on a very hilly stretch of road. She also found herself at one point making her way very slowly through sand.
She hasn’t made her goal of performing every night along the way but has managed to play five to six shows a week, some booked in advance and some spontaneous. You can find Shanna in a Dress online at shannainadress.com and Dan Martin at danmartinband.com.
Admission to Monday at Modella is free but donations are appreciated. Proof of vaccination is currently required for all events at Modella.
Aug. 27 - 28 Wildly Brave, a regional dance company, will return to Modella with it's first live performances since 2019.
Co-founder and Co-creative director Cylene Walker-Willis said everyone in the company is just happy to be dancing with other bodies and not in their own living rooms.
"Headspace" is a conceptual piece that explores the id, ego, superego and trauma. It draws on experiences over the past year and a half.
Although the company members come from traditional ballet and modern dance backgrounds, their latest work questions traditional performance spaces and ideas, she explained. It's more like a piece of performance art designed to evoke feelings and reactions.
"We're asking, 'What is dance?'" Walker-Willis said. "It makes you think, it makes you question. It matters to you ... it starts a conversation ... We believe the audience is smart. We don't have to hold their hands."
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m on Aug. 28. The $40 admission includes drinks and desserts. Tickets are available at wildlybrave.org.
For more information about upcoming events, follow Modella Art Gallery on Facebook or go to modellaartgallery.org.
