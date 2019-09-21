Modella Gallery, Stillwater’s downtown art gallery, and the dance company Wildly Brave have teamed up to bring a new event to Stillwater.
Modella hosted the first Drum Dance Circle on Friday, which is an event in which people, regardless of age or dance experience, can have a fun time with live music. Various different dance inspirations are suggested, but the overall theme of the event is to provide an outlet for people to express their creative side through dancing.
The idea for the Drum Dance Circle came about when Valerie Bloodgood of Modella Gallery was on vacation. She said she saw it in another community and noticed how the dancing brought people of that community together.
“I was on vacation and had seen a community throwing it in another location. It was just the sound of that rhythm, very earthy, and how it brought people together,” Bloodgood said. “The movement of dance, to me, is spectacular … nobody has to feel like they have to know how to dance and they can just get in with the music.”
Wildly Brave is a local dance company headed by Cylene Walker-Willis and Jessica Murphy. They both owned their own dance company, with Walker-Willis’ Brave Art Dance Theatre and Murphy’s Sylvester Wilde, merging over this past summer to form Wildly Brave.
Walker-Willis said she has known Bloodgood for nearly 10 years, and that Bloodgood knew of her dance background. Walker-Willis has a graduate degree in dance, and said she was interested in the Drum Dance Circle because it was similar to what she had been doing with her dance company for the past four years.
“It’s more like a jam, it’s not a class,” Walker-Willis said. “It’s just really freeform, and it’s an opportunity … dance and the arts in general bring people together on a different level. You get the chance to be in a room with people you might not ordinarily get a chance to be in the same room with. So it really has the potential to cultivate a community in a way that you can meet up with other likeminded people. It really does have that opportunity to bring people together who otherwise might not meet.
“For me, dance is really a cathartic experience. I feel like you have an opportunity to have a release in a way words can’t describe. To be able to just go dance it all out, I think it’s really healing. Dance is healing. And I also think being around other people who are doing it, it really helps maybe push yourself to do something you’ve never really done before.”
The event will continue moving forward, with the next one scheduled for next Friday to coincide with the Final Friday Art Crawl. It will then be held during the first and third Fridays of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. Wildly Brave will also host auditions for dance performers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Stillwater Community Center. It is free and open to anyone 18 and up interested in performing in the arts. There is no experience requirement, and will consist of across the floor and center movement combinations, an improvisation portion, and a one-on-one interview. Those attending are suggested to bring their performance resume and a head shot.
