The City of Stillwater released its most recent Tax Apportionment Report on Wednesday, showing increases across the board from the same time last year.
Visitor tax collections continue to increase as in-person events relaunch and the travel and tourism industry returns to more normal levels after bottoming out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The transactions reported included totals for the Christmas shopping season. Reports run two months behind actual collections, with vendors reporting the transactions from December in January and the Oklahoma Tax Commission apportioning the City of Stillwater’s share of collected taxes in February.
The City of Stillwater is eight months into its fiscal year, which runs July 1-June 30.
Sales and Use Tax
- Total sales and use tax collection apportioned in February: $3,184,648
- Total sales and use tax collection same time last year: $2,717,940
- Increase from previous year: $466,709 (17.17%)
Sales Tax Only
- Sales tax only: $2,817,722
- Sales tax only same time last year: $2,376,241
- Increase from previous year: $441,481 (18.58%)
Use Tax Only
- Use tax only: $366,926
- Use tax only same time last year: $341,699
- Increase from previous year: $25,228 (7.38%)
Visitor Tax
- Visitor tax collections: $54,009
- Visitor tax collection same time last year: $30,321
- Increase from previous year: $23,688 (78.12%)
For more information about the budget and taxes, visit the City’s Financial Center at stillwater.org/budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.