More than 600 people in Payne County voted absentee as of 5:30 p.m. Friday according to the Payne County Election Board. Of those, 100 were mail-in ballots, 228 people voted in-person absentee Thursday and 282 voted in-person absentee Friday and voters were still coming Friday evening. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Results of early voting will not be available until polls close Tuesday.
Stillwater voters have a City Council election for Seat 2 with Nathan Brubaker, Weston Caswell, Yuki Clarke and Tim Hardin on the ballot. Though his name remains on the ballot, Caswell would be ineligible to serve if elected and has not actively campaigned. Those who live in the Stillwater Public Schools district will have a ballot with two propositions totaling $195 million for a school bond. The bulk of the $190 million bond issue would go toward building a new high school. Proposition 2, at $5 million, is for transportation needs.
All Payne County voters will have five propositions to renew a 3/8th-cent county sales tax.
County voters who live in the Coyle school district also have a school bond issue. That bond is $24,315,000 for construction of an elementary/middle school and a multi-purpose building/cafeteria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.